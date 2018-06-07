In the Northern Lights Theater: THE DAY THE MUSIC DIDN’T DIE: A ROCK-N-ROLL FAIRY TALE with George Trullinger (Buddy Holly), Sting Ray Anthony (Ritchie Valens) and Tim Stamper (The Big Bopper)

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Price: $40/$35/$30

The music lives on! See The Day The Music Didn’t Die: A Rock-N-Roll Fairy Tale at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

