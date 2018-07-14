In the Northern Lights Theater: Punchlines and Pumps Comedy Show
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Punchlines and Pumps Comedy Show
featuring Arden Myrin and Helen Hong
Saturday, July 14 at 7 p.m.
The Northern Lights Theater
Price: All Seats $20
Pump it up with a night of laughs with the Punchlines and Pumps Comedy Show at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
Info
Comedy