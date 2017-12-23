Nuthin' But '90s Dance Party

Mad Planet’s long-running Friday night retro dance party has gradually expanded its playlists to include more hits from the ’90s, but for those who really want a full-on immersion in the sounds of the Bill Clinton years, this party promises to go even deeper.

The playlist will include all manner of hip-hop, techno, alternative, ska, swing and Brit pop—including more than a few one-hit wonders. Get ready to feel nostalgic.