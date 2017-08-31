The Official Blues Brothers Revue

Event time: 7:30pm

resented by Dan Aykroyd, Judith Belushi, and Musical Director Paul Shaffer. There have been many imitators, but there is only one duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to don the official hat and sunglasses and walk in the legendary footsteps of Jake and Elwood Blues. Discovered in Las Vegas, performers Wayne Catania and Kieron Lafferty capture the infectious humor and unbridled spirit of the Blues Brothers like no one since John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd walked the stage. Backed by a powerhouse band, they’ll give you a show to remember, packed with classic hits from the Blues Brothers catalog, including Soul Man, Rubber Biscuit, Sweet Home Chicago , and more. For a night of laughter, dancing, and foot-stompin’ fun, reserve your tickets today.

Showtime is 7:30 pm. Join us pre-show in the lobby for our season premiere kick-off party at 6:00 pm for a celebration of the arts. Bring a few bucks for a pork sandwich before the show.

Price: Tickets: Adult $30-$45, Senior (ages 60+) $25-$40, Student (ages 4 thru college) $10-$20.