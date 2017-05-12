Event time: 8pm

Outback Concerts Presents

Old Crow Medicine Show

Performing Blonde on Blonde

Friday, June 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

American Roots with a Rock & Roll Soul. Old Crow Medicine Show plays songs in the earliest traditions of American music, from Bluegrass to Appalachian string music with a rollicking, punkified attitude that has produced legions of devoted fans.

Don’t miss their return to Milwaukee with this unique Pabst Theater show - Old Crow will perform Bob Dylan’s legendary album 'Blonde on Blonde’ in its entirety, along with your favorite Old Crow hits.