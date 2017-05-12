Old Crow Medicine Show
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Outback Concerts Presents
Old Crow Medicine Show
Performing Blonde on Blonde
Friday, June 9
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
American Roots with a Rock & Roll Soul. Old Crow Medicine Show plays songs in the earliest traditions of American music, from Bluegrass to Appalachian string music with a rollicking, punkified attitude that has produced legions of devoted fans.
Don’t miss their return to Milwaukee with this unique Pabst Theater show - Old Crow will perform Bob Dylan’s legendary album 'Blonde on Blonde’ in its entirety, along with your favorite Old Crow hits.