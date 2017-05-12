Old Crow Medicine Show

Google Calendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Outback Concerts Presents

Old Crow Medicine Show

Performing Blonde on Blonde

Friday, June 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

American Roots with a Rock & Roll Soul. Old Crow Medicine Show plays songs in the earliest traditions of American music, from Bluegrass to Appalachian string music with a rollicking, punkified attitude that has produced legions of devoted fans.

Don’t miss their return to Milwaukee with this unique Pabst Theater show - Old Crow will perform Bob Dylan’s legendary album 'Blonde on Blonde’ in its entirety, along with your favorite Old Crow hits.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Old Crow Medicine Show - 2017-06-09 00:00:00