Old Falls Village Days
Old Falls Village Museum N96w15792 County Line Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53051
The historical museum’s outdoor grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music. Tour the newly dedicated Steichen House, family home of great American photographer Edward Steichen located on the grounds. Enjoy antique motorcycles on Saturday and a classic car show and quilt display on Sunday.
