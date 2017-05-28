Event time: 8am Sat and 10am Sunday

The Annual Menomonee Falls Old Falls Village Days on June 3-4, 2017 at Old Falls Village.

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin – The Old Falls Village Days this year is at Old Falls Village, (www.OldFallsVillage.com) on Saturday and Sunday June 3rd and 4th which is located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Rd Q.

Join the old-fashioned family fun at Old Falls Village Historical Park while enjoying walking the grounds viewing antique farming equipment and steam engines. Come to Old Falls Village Days Saturday June 3rd from 8:00am-4:00pm and Sunday June 4th from 10:00am-4:00pm. Come enjoy walking the grounds viewing vendors in the Country Market beginning at 8:00am on Saturday.

Enjoy food by the Holy Smokers, country market vendors on Saturday, children’s games, Kettle Corn, hands-on pioneer activities in the Barn and gas machinery demonstrations. Get a chance to tour the museum buildings, visit the toy train layout in the Train Depot Gift Shop and see demonstrations throughout the grounds.

See this year: children’s old-fashioned games, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Saturday with live Music on the historical grounds and a silent auction ending Sunday. Welcome back the Classic Car Show on Sunday with music from Allusion.

Come tour the newly dedicated Steichen House on the grounds. It is the family home of Edward Steichen, a famous Photographer of WWI, WWII and fashion photographer for Vogue and Vanity Fair Magazines. Edward’s sister, Lilian Steichen married Carl Sandburg, a famous poet in Milwaukee . The Military Room features photos by Edward Steichen as well as many interesting military artifacts. Come view an ongoing Veterans of Honor display in the Military Room that list those from Menomonee Falls who have served.

Come remember our history, view displays, see a quilt display, eat and enjoy family-friendly fun.

Admission: Adults $6, Children under 12 $2 and Under 5 FREE.

FREE admission to Country Market between 8:00-10:00am Saturday.

Become a Menomonee Falls Historical Member today!

Event benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society.

Free Parking.

Country Market Vendors still interested, call the Historical Society or find the vendor form online.

Menomonee Falls Historical Society

Old Falls Village

N96W15791 County Line Rd. Menomonee Falls

SW Corner of Pilgrim Rd and County Line Rd Q

262-250-3901

mfhistory@yahoo.com

www.OldFallsVillage.com

