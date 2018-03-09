Old Fashioned Fest 2018

× Expand Old Fashioned Feslt logo

Save the date for Shepherd Express' inaugural Old Fashioned Fest at the Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum. It will be a Whiskey vs. Brandy showdown that you won’t want to miss! Sample both classic and reimagined Old Fashioneds, vote on your favorite Whiskey and Brandy version, and we’ll crown winners at the end of the night.

We are excited to keep it local with Great Northern Distilling's Vanguard Whiskey and Wollersheim Winery Brandy.

More details will be posted here and on Facebook as they become available.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Contact Rachel@shepex.com.