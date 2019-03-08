× Expand Old Fashioned Fest 2019 banner

VIP: 5-9 p.m. General Admission: 6-9 p.m.

Join Shepherd Express at the Garage at The Harley-Davidson Museum® for a toast to a Milwaukee classic – the Old Fashioned! You won't want to miss the 2nd Annual Great Northern Distilling Vanguard Whiskey vs. Wollersheim Distillery Brandy showdown. Sample both classic and re-imagined Old Fashioneds, vote on your favorite Whiskey and Brandy version, and we'll crown winners at the end of the night.

Tickets will go on sale next Monday, February 18th at 11:30 am. Tickets sold out in 12 hours last year so make sure to grab yours right away!!

Tickets include sampling of old fashioned cocktails from local bars and restaurants as well as appetizers. VIP tickets include an extra hour of socializing with vendors, a muffin tin to hold all of your delicious samples, a pass to get into the Harley-Davidson Museum at a later date AND entry into a giveaway!