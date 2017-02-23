Event time: 8pm

"Ole and Lena's 50th Wedding Anniversary and Vow Renewal"

March 18, 2017 at 8pm

Lena saw a couple renew their vows on Dr. Phil and decides that's what she and Ole are going to do for their 50th wedding anniversary; but the only thing on Ole's mind these days is the Lodge's ice fishing tournament, and how he and his neighbor, Sven, are going to win the "whole deal." Will Lena get Ole to the altar to renew his vows? Will Ole talk Sven into covering for him so they can both fish in the tournament? Find out in this comedy about love, marriage, and growing old together.

The box office at 2519 Northwestern Avenue is open from noon to 6pm weekdays; weekend hours vary. The Racine Theatre Guild is a community theatre offering a wide variety of affordable entertainment and enrichment opportunities. For reservations and information, call 262-633-4218 or go online to www.racinetheatre.org

Price: Tickets for all other individual shows run $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students.