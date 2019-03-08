On Belonging, A Collaborative Art Exhibit Exploring Place and History in Milwaukee

On Belonging, an exhibition exploring themes of identity, race, and history, will run

March 8 through May 31 at The Warehouse exhibition space in the Menomonee Valley’s Design District.

On Belonging is the culmination of collaborations started in June 2017 between two nationally recognized artists – photographer Lois Bielefeld and interdisciplinary artist Nirmal Raja. Bielefeld is a Milwaukee native, and Chennai-born

Raja has lived in Milwaukee for 27 years. Products of their two collaborations to be exhibited at The Warehouse explore different perspectives on the city they live in.

A public opening reception for On Belonging takes place 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday March 8. A related performance installation, Moving Archive – What is Remembered, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday March 9. Choreographed and codirected by Maria Gillespie, the performance will intersect with the On Belonging installation and feature composer and cellist Janet Schiff with performers Maria Gillespie, Chanteé Kelly and Joelle Worm.

Both events are free and open to the public. Attending the performance requires a reservation, which can be made via Eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-belonging-the-moving-archive-what-is-remembered-tickets-56343785780. The

Warehouse is located at 1635 W. St. Paul Ave.

ABOUT THE WAREHOUSE

Located in the newly renovated 1635 Building in Milwaukee’s Design District, The Warehouse has a 4,000 sq./ft. exhibition space dedicated to displaying art. The Warehouse’s permanent collection, amassed by private collectors Jan Serr and John Shannon, consists of over 3,500 works of Modern and Contemporary art including drawings, paintings, prints, and sculpture. Major themes of the collection include self-portraits, monotypes, and contemporary craft. The Warehouse is host to exhibitions and performances, with goals to add lectures and a wider breadth of programming in the next two years. It is free and open to the public. Admission is made by appointment. Please call 414-252-0677 or make an appointment online at www.thewarehousemke.org/visit.