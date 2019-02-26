Online Owl Watching will start February 26th

1. what owls are unique

2. How to identify owls

3. What kind habitats to owls live in

4. Conservation Status of owls

5. Courtship and Behavior of owls

6. Best time to watch owls

7. The Basic keys to identification to owls

8. food and where they like to nest

$ 30.00 per adult $10.00 per child $50.00 per group or family

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for class

