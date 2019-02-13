Open Acoustic Sessions with Ricky Orta Jr.
Red, White and Brews 7127 W. National Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Please join us tomorrow night for our second weekly installment of Open Acoustic Sessions w/Ricky Orta Jr. We had such a great sampling of local talent in our debut last week and we're hoping to build off the strong showing! Sign up begins at 7:30. Free to all musicians and music lovers alike. Music at 8pm at Red, White and Brews.
