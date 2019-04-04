Open Jam w/host Abracadabra Jam Band
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
OPEN JAM! Hosted by ABRACACABRA Jam Band
Every other Thursday, 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Featured bands
Hosted by ABRACACABRA Jam Band
All musicians, whole bands, Duo’s and solo acts are welcome.
No one will be left out. Bring your own gears or use the band’s equipment. Open Jam will be held every other Thursday of each month. There will be featured Band or Artist on every Jam night. Come and enjoy some great Mexican food and drinks.
Advance reservations call 414-897-8296
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/