Open Jam w/host Abracadabra Jam Band

OPEN JAM! Hosted by ABRACACABRA Jam Band

Every other Thursday, 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Featured bands

Hosted by ABRACACABRA Jam Band

All musicians, whole bands, Duo’s and solo acts are welcome.

No one will be left out. Bring your own gears or use the band’s equipment. Open Jam will be held every other Thursday of each month. There will be featured Band or Artist on every Jam night. Come and enjoy some great Mexican food and drinks.

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/