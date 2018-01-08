Open Wheel Session
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Monday, January 8th 1-4pm
This open wheel session is designed for those with a basic skill level can work on their own projects independently with an instructor on hand for help and questions. Perhaps you’ve taken a class and would like a refresher on some techniques. This is a great way to become more confident in your pottery skills.
Class size is limited to 4 students, so register early! Clay is not included in the studio time fee. Pay only for what you use.
Instructor: Betsy Davis
Fee: $25
