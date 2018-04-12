Opening Preview of Stitching Histories From the Holocaust

After traveling to venues across the country, this highly acclaimed original exhibit returns to Jewish Museum Milwaukee. With this reinstallation, JMM is expanding the discussion around immigration and cross-continental communication, including two new stories of families attempting to flee the Holocaust.

Through designs rendered by Hedwig Strnad in Prague and the resulting dresses created by Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s costume shop, the Oelsner family archive detailing their flight to Shanghai, ‘The Port of Last Resort’, and the Stern family collection of postcards written from a mother trapped in Poland to her child in Racine. All three narratives open windows into distinct lives with shared experiences while revealing ties to Wisconsin and demonstrating the importance of our collective role as stewards of history and memory.

Enjoy Milwaukee’s own chanteuse and accordionist, Robin Pluer, composer and guitarist Chris Hanson and MSO violinist Glen Ashe for an evening of poignant music reminiscent of the WWII period including resistance songs and ballads. Sample delicious European-inspired cuisine and sip a champagne cocktail or a cold beer. Explore the exhibit throughout the night with a guided tour.