Orchard Gin Release at Great Lakes Distillery
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Join us for the release of our newest Artisan Series spirit – Orchard Gin.
This spirit is a 100% fruit distillate of pear, apple, and cherry fruit. We then take the same botanical ingredients from our Double Gold Medal Rehorst Gin and craft them into these one of a kind Orchard Gins.
Come try some amazing craft cocktails as well as free samples of the new gins!
Free admission.
Info
