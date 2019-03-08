Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band

to Google Calendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00 iCalendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Two of Milwaukee’s premiere brands hit the stage and join forces to bring harmonies and songwriting to the forefront. With Ordinary Heathens soul stirring harmonies and Jay Matthes' country twang, one band will start the night while the other finishes, but both will leave you in a music driven frenzy.

Tickets available on our website, $8 in advance. $12 at the door.

Info

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00 iCalendar - Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band - 2019-03-08 20:30:00