Ordinary Heathen w/Jay Matthes Band
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Two of Milwaukee’s premiere brands hit the stage and join forces to bring harmonies and songwriting to the forefront. With Ordinary Heathens soul stirring harmonies and Jay Matthes' country twang, one band will start the night while the other finishes, but both will leave you in a music driven frenzy.
Tickets available on our website, $8 in advance. $12 at the door.
Info
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance