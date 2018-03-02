Oscar Nominated Short Films to be Shown
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - 2/7/2018
COMMUNITY CALENDAR INCLUSION
Rare Opportunity!
2018 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS TO BE SHOWN
Categories: Animation, Live Action, & Documentaries
EVENT DETAILS
$6/person for each category of nominees; open to the public
The following showtimes are also available at www.towne-cinema.com.
Friday, Mar. 2:
Animation: (PG) 5:30 p.m.
Live Action: (R) 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 3:
Animation: (PG) 1:00 p.m.
Live Action: (R) 3:00 p.m.
Documentary: (R) Part 1 at 5:00 p.m. and Part 2 at 7:00 p.m. ($6 for both)
Sunday, March 4:
Animation: (PG) 1:00 p.m.
Live Action: (R) 3:00 p.m.
Sponsored by Lake Mills Yoga Co-op www.lakemillsyoga.com
LOCATION
Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., Watertown
Tickets available now at the Towne Cinema.
www.towne-cinema.com
CONTACT PERSONS
Matt Sampon
Manager
Towne Cinema
308 E. Main St., Watertown
Office: 920-390-4500
Cell: 920-253-7780
www.towne-cinema.com
thedude@towne-cinema.com
