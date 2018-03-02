FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - 2/7/2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR INCLUSION

Rare Opportunity!

2018 OSCAR NOMINATED SHORT FILMS TO BE SHOWN

Categories: Animation, Live Action, & Documentaries

EVENT DETAILS

$6/person for each category of nominees; open to the public

The following showtimes are also available at www.towne-cinema.com.

Friday, Mar. 2:

Animation: (PG) 5:30 p.m.

Live Action: (R) 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3:

Animation: (PG) 1:00 p.m.

Live Action: (R) 3:00 p.m.

Documentary: (R) Part 1 at 5:00 p.m. and Part 2 at 7:00 p.m. ($6 for both)

Sunday, March 4:

Animation: (PG) 1:00 p.m.

Live Action: (R) 3:00 p.m.

Sponsored by Lake Mills Yoga Co-op www.lakemillsyoga.com

LOCATION

Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., Watertown

Tickets available now at the Towne Cinema.

www.towne-cinema.com

CONTACT PERSONS

Matt Sampon

Manager

Towne Cinema

308 E. Main St., Watertown

Office: 920-390-4500

Cell: 920-253-7780

www.towne-cinema.com

thedude@towne-cinema.com

Email signup form: http://eepurl.com/c-Z6f5