Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Event time: 7pm

August 23rd  Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns

With their renowned three-piece horn section, this band blasts energy and fun that will make you want to join in.

 

All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine

8580 S. Howell Ave

Oak Creek WI  53154

Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!

Price: free

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Live Music/Performance
