Outdoor Summer Concert Series: Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Event time: 7pm
August 23rd Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns
With their renowned three-piece horn section, this band blasts energy and fun that will make you want to join in.
All Concerts begin at 7:00 PM / Rain or Shine
Food and Beverages available, including both kid and adult beverages!
Price: free
Info
Live Music/Performance