Event time: 6:30-8pm

Owl Prowl

A night hike through the forest is the best time to hear the hoots of our nocturnal neighbors. Take a look into the behaviors and adaptations tha make owls amazing survivors. then head to the woods to listen for the calls of our neighborhood owls, Registration required.

Tuesday, March 7. 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm

Register at:

urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=12627&view=event