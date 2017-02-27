Owl Prowl
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 6:30-8pm
A night hike through the forest is the best time to hear the hoots of our nocturnal neighbors. Take a look into the behaviors and adaptations tha make owls amazing survivors. then head to the woods to listen for the calls of our neighborhood owls, Registration required.
Tuesday, March 7. 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm
