Pink @ BMO Harris Bradley Center, Jan. 9

After a decade of touring behind multi-platinum albums, P!nk knows how to entertain an arena crowd. In an era where Top 40 tastes change rapidly, her hybrid of pop and glam rock has proven surprisingly resilient, changing little from album to album but sounding fresher for it. 2012’s fiery The Truth About Love yielded some of the biggest hits of her career, including the bitter “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” and the ballad “Just Give Me a Reason,” a duet with fun singer Nathaniel Ruess, while 2017’s Beautiful Trauma was the world’s third best-selling record that year. Last week, she released her most recent album, Hurts 2B Human, which features collaborations with singers Khalid and Chris Stapleton and a single co-written by Ruess, “Walk Me Home.”