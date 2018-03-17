Paddy's Day "Shorewood Shenanigans" Block Party!

Join us for the first "Shorewood Shenanigans" Block Party in celebration of St. Patrick's Day!

That's right, we will be shutting down Kensington Square, in front of Three Lions Pub and running a street wide "Shorewood Shenanigans" Paddy's Day Event!! With help from the Shorewood Business Improvement District and the other businesses/restaurants along Oakland Ave., this will be a whole community celebration!

Kensington Square, in front of Three Lions, will be closed to traffic and turned into a Paddy's Day extravaganza. Outdoor food, drink, and seating will be available. There will be outdoor LIVE MUSIC from 12:30pm - 5:00pm along with entertainment such as Irish Dancers, Jameson tasting stations, and community sports club activity areas. Guinness, Smithwicks and Harp will be flowing as well as plenty of Jameson cocktails and mixers. Traditional Irish fare will be featured throughout the day, being served both inside the pub and outside during the block party.

The Brat House, Shorewood, will provide transportation up and down Oakland Ave. with stopping points at the other bars throughout the event as well.

The Three Lions Pub will also be open before and after the Shorewood Shenanigans Block Party. Start your celebration early with our doors opening at 6:00 AM and Liverpool v Watford kick off at 12:30 PM. Traditional Irish Breakfast will be served from 6:00 AM - 10:00 AM. We will continue the Paddy's Day Party with live music inside the pub late that evening, around 9:30 PM.

The Three Lions has always enjoyed a great Paddy's Day Party and this one for sure, will not disappoint!

Join the Facebook event to stay up to date and get notifications when more information and details is added to the event!