The Painter's Studio

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Instructor/Artist: Tom Hoffman

Learn painting techniques from a talented artist working in an open studio environment. Explore composition, painting styles, techniques and color analysis through individual instruction. Develop a personal approach to painting. All paint media welcome. A supply list is available at https://www.ramart.org/content/painters-studio

Fee: $120 RAM Members; $150 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Education, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262.636.9177
