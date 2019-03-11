The Painter's Studio

Instructor/Artist: Tom Hoffman

Learn painting techniques from a talented artist working in an open studio environment. Explore composition, painting styles, techniques and color analysis through individual instruction. Develop a personal approach to painting. All paint media welcome. A supply list is available at https://www.ramart.org/content/painters-studio

Fee: $120 RAM Members; $150 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.