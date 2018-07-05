Painting – Beginner & Beyond

Thursdays: 1-3:30pm Kathy Laybourn

July 5th – July 26st

Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! Oil and Acrylic painters will find a supply list on our website or ask in the Gallery what you need to bring. Bring images if you want them for reference.

As you work from a photograph, learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired.

Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA Fee: $75