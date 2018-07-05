Painting-Beginner & Beyond
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Thursdays: 1-3:30pm Kathy Laybourn
July 5th – July 26st
Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! Oil and Acrylic painters will find a supply list on our website or ask in the Gallery what you need to bring. Bring images if you want them for reference.
As you work from a photograph, learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired.
Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA Fee: $75
Info
