Painting-Beginner & Beyond

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Painting – Beginner & Beyond

Thursdays: 1-3:30pm Kathy Laybourn

July 5th – July 26st

Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! Oil and Acrylic painters will find a supply list on our website or ask in the Gallery what you need to bring. Bring images if you want them for reference.

As you work from a photograph, learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired.

Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA Fee: $75

262-605-4745
