Painting - Beginner and Beyond

to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Painting – Beginner & Beyond

Saturdays: 9:30-noon Mar. 31 – Apr 21st

Julie Latayan will help you learn to see with color! As you work from a photograph, she will work with you to either learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired in acrylic painting. bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium, brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor: Julie Latayan Fee: $75

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-31 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-07 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-07 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-07 09:30:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-07 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-14 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-14 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-14 09:30:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-14 09:30:00 to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-21 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-21 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-21 09:30:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-04-21 09:30:00