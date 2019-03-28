Painting – Beginner & Beyond

to Google Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! Oil and Acrylic painters will find a supply list on our website or ask in the Gallery what you need to bring. Bring images if you want them for reference.

As you work from a photograph, learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired.

$75

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Education, Visual Arts
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-03-28 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-04 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-11 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting – Beginner & Beyond - 2019-04-18 13:00:00