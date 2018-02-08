Painting - Beginner and Beyond

to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Painting – Beginner & Beyond

Thursdays: 1-3:30 Feb. 8th – Mar. 1st

For Thursday classes, whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! For those of you who don’t know Kathy, she’s a gifted artist, but equally important to her students, she’s a patient, empowering instructor. You will learn a lot from her calm, skilled approach! Oil painters bring oil paints, no-odor turpentine and Liquin gel medium. Acrylic painters bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium. Everyone bring brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA Fee: $75

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-08 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-15 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-15 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-15 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-15 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-02-22 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - Painting - Beginner and Beyond - 2018-03-01 13:00:00