Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Painting – Beginner & Beyond
Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA Fee: $75
Thursdays: 1-3:30pm
May 31 - June 21
Thursday classes, whether you are a beginner or an accomplished painter, this is the painting class for you! Instructor Kathy Laybourn is a gifted artist, but equally important to her students, she’s patient and empowering. You will learn a lot from her calm, skilled approach. Oil painters bring oil paints, no-odor turpentine and Liquin gel medium. Acrylic or Oil painters need to refer to the supply list available. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.