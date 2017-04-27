Painting - Beginner & Beyond

Event time: 9:30am - Noon

Saturdays: June 3 - June 24 9:30 - Noon

Julie Latayan will help you learn to see with color! As you work from a photograph, she will work with you to either learn the basics or enhance the skills you already have acquired in acrylic painting. Bring acrylic paints, acrylic gel medium, brushes, pallet knife and a canvas, board or whatever surface you wish to paint on. Bring images if you want them for reference. Register early, class size is limited to 8 students.

Instructor: Julie Latayan Fee: $75

Contact:

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

www.lemonstreet.org

June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24

Price: Class Fee: $75