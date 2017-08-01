Party for Socialism and Liberation-Milwaukee Inaugural Meeting

Event time: 2-4pm

Join the Party for Socialism and Liberation Milwaukee and Chicago Branches for an informational meeting about the party and its goals in Milwaukee.

Agenda:

-Introduction to PSL, Party Program, membership possibilities overview.

-PSL Goals nationally and locally. Building in Milwaukee and working on national and international issues.

-Info on People's Congress of Resistance in Washington DC on Sept. 16-17.

For people in Milwaukee it is very difficult to navigate the current political situation that our city faces largely because there is only one show in town, that being the Democratic Party. The Democrats in Milwaukee hold a monopoly over political power and influence and continue to win uncontested elections in a non-democratic manner. The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) is a fast growing political party that aims to help build a new Socialist movement in the United States. Milwaukee faces countless challenges, many of which will become even more severe in the years to come and the Democratic Party simply does not have to address these problems because their institutions are not challenged by the people. Come and learn more about the PSL and its program and how it plans to address the many issues faced by the people of Milwaukee.

Admission is free but donations will be encouraged.