Milwaukee Public Theatre Passing the Torch
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center 325 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Celebrate Milwaukee Public Theatre's final season with a Potluck Circus Fiesta!
Join the fun with roving performers, Bembe Drum and Dance Youth Performance Ensemble, Quasimondo Physical Theatre, Open Mic, Music Jam, and of course, Barbara Leigh and MPT Friends
Please bring food to share and your stories, instruments, costumes, puppets, business cards/PR. (A display table will be available)
Contact Barbara about how you’d like to participate bleighmke@gmail.com or 414-405-4309.
DONATIONS WELCOME
