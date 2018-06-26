Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots w/The Verdict Band & SilverFoxxx
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Bio: Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots -
"If American Folk Music Had A Rock n' Roll Soul...And A Punk-Rock Heart"
The sound of Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots is one that is constantly evolving depending on the context of the performance. This quartet is capable of being a traditional all-acoustic band complete with glimmering mandolin, woody upright bass, tasteful percussion, and dynamic vocals complete with rich harmonies.
On the flip side of the coin, the band is a rock n' roll four piece featuring dual electric guitars, bold drum fills, aggressive, catchy vocal lines and a contagious energy.
