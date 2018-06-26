Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots w/The Verdict Band & SilverFoxxx

https://www.facebook.com/events/604850419890485/

Bio: Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots -

"If American Folk Music Had A Rock n' Roll Soul...And A Punk-Rock Heart"

The sound of Pat Stone & The Dirty Boots is one that is constantly evolving depending on the context of the performance. This quartet is capable of being a traditional all-acoustic band complete with glimmering mandolin, woody upright bass, tasteful percussion, and dynamic vocals complete with rich harmonies.

On the flip side of the coin, the band is a rock n' roll four piece featuring dual electric guitars, bold drum fills, aggressive, catchy vocal lines and a contagious energy.

