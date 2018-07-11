Patio Performance Series: Acoustiholics (5pm)

Hollander Patio Performance Series 6/20 – 8/29

Join us, Wednesdays from June 20 to August 29th at Café Hollander Downer for our first ever outdoor Hollander Patio Performance Series, presented by Bofferding! Featuring food and drink specials, live acoustic music, and a newly updated patio, we’re celebrating summer the best way we know how—with good drinks, good music, and great neighbors. So grab that friend you’re always meaning to catch up with or your favorite buddy from next door, and make it your weekly Wednesday tradition to hang out in the hood over fresh drinks and music in the sweet summer air!

$4 Pours on the Patio

Ramborn Perry Cider – Exclusive

Luxembourg Rosé – Exclusive

Bofferding Bier

4:30pm start; live music 5-7pm