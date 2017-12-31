Paul Silbergleit & John Christensen (8:30pm), the Eric Jacobson NYEtet (10:30pm)

New Year's Eve Celebration

Sunday December 31st - 7:00pm - Monday January 1st - 3:00am

New Year's Eve at The Jazz Estate.

Live jazz, great cocktails, and lots of bubbly.

8:30-10PM Paul Silbergleit on Guitar and John Christensen on Bass will set the vibe.

10:30-1:30 the Eric Jacobson NYEtet will be rocking the stage with a variety of jazz/Latin/funky vibes!

Eric Jacobson trpt, Lenard Simpson Alto, Paul Silbergleit Guitar, John Christensen Bass, Dave Bayles Drums.