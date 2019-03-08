Pay The Devil Record release party

Two years of work is finally ready to share with the world. Come join us, and some of our best friends to celebrate our second album. Steering Ships With Empty Bottles, Beaumont James & The Wild Claims, and Eoin McCarthy will all be playing music. It would be swell if you came too.

The album is officially released on March 9th, so come get a copy before anyone else.

More details to follow, save the date.

===========

Pay The Devil

Riotgrass? Shantygrass? Folk-Punk? Call us what you will but we have been performing our high energy brand of string-band music since the winter of 2011. We take pride in writing original songs that feel like traditional standards, with lyrics focusing mostly on hard living and dying at sea. We put our love and excitement of performing music above all else every time we take the stage.

===========

Steering Ships With Empty Bottles

Hailing from the booze-soaked, frozen tundra of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S.S. Web fuses elements of Folk, Punk, Americana, Rock, and Country into a style all their own.

For the better part of 7 years S.S. Web has been plying their trade, honing their skills as musicians and songwriters. They self released their debut album, "North", in 2011 and released it's follow up, "1933", in 2013 through Wayward Parade Records. The following two releases, both in 2014, included their third full-length album, "Skulls Will Sink", and a self-titled split 7" vinyl with Ando Ehlers.

Taking to the road like marauding pirates take to the sea S.S. Web has played countless shows from coast to coast, bringing the party and a glorious racket wherever they go, making new fans and friends at every stop.

The tides may change, but the ship will always sail...

===========

Beaumont James & The Wild Claims

Country-type music featuring clowns, floods, carnies, booze, and the like.

Fueled by a rousing live act featuring smoke-soaked (dive) bar-burners, Beaumont James & The Wild Claims have arrived at their debut album, 'Try Every Trick'. A dynamic country music album serving fans of the less-than-fine things in life, Try Every Trick is the caravan that aims to deliver Beaumont James & The Wild Claims to those who crave their country music with grit, speed, and nuttiness.

===========

Eoin McCarthy

Of Whiskey of the Damned fame, Eoin is one of the area's premier song writers and storytellers.

===========