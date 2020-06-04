Peaceful Protest at Brookfield Public Library

You may have heard that the original creators of this protest decided to cancel their event for tomorrow, June 4th. They decided to cancel the formal event out of fear for protestors’ safety. However, the people of Brookfield still need their voices heard. We have the right to protest and will continue to hold our Justice For George Floyd event tomorrow, promptly at 1:00pm. This is not a March, but a standing protest. We will meet outside of the Brookfield Public Library and congregate around the sidewalk of Calhoun Rd.

Don’t forget to bring signs, wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Bring your own snacks and water as well. We must stand in solidarity against racism and police brutality. YOUR SILENCE IS A PART OF THE PROBLEM. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE. PLEASE SHARE!