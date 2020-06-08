Peaceful Protest In Oconomowoc

There will be a PEACEFUL Protest taking place in Oconomowoc, Wi. Monday morning. We will be starting in the parking lot by Goodwill and walking down to the Oconomowoc Police Station. All we is ask, is to keep it peaceful on our side, but also make sure our voices are heard! We ask that you do not bring children. And that you bring plenty of water to drink! It’s supposed to be a hot one! Come and support the #BlackLivesMatter Movement and show a town like Oconomowoc, WI. that just because it’s happening around them doesn’t mean it can’t happen in their town. Police brutality, racism lives EVERYWHERE and we need people to open their eyes! Let’s stay safe out there you guys! And remember, we’re all in this together.