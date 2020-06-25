Peoples Movement! Day 28

Today, Thursday June 25th we will be meeting at the Mayfair Collection Outlet Mall (11500 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, WI 53222) NEAR THE TJ MAXX at 3:00pm. We will try and have a sign making station set up, so gathering and sign making until 4pm, then we will start marching.

We will continue to put pressure on Wauwatosa until our demands are met and justice is served.

If you have or are willing to donate sign making materials please bring them: wooden stakes, card stock or card board, paint markers, permanent markers, duct tape or any other supplies you can think (glitter? glue? etc)