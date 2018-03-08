In our personal spaces

Milwaukee-based photographer Lois Bielefeld has been making portraits since 2008. During this time span, she has photographed and re-photographed some of the same individuals for different projects. Between There and Now features the overlapping subjects from three bodies of work: The Bedroom (2008-2012), Weeknight Dinners (2013-2015, 2017), and Neighborhood (2015-current). Capturing the same individuals over time and place gives the viewer a sense of voyeurism and self-reflection.