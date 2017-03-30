Event time: 7pm

Perspectives on Cuban-American Relations

and the

Cuban Healthcare System

Monday, April 17

7:00 PM

Waukesha Public Library, Community Room

321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186

Speaker: Gladys Abella: One of the leaders of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marianao (IBEM), Havana, was a key player in reorienting IBEM’s ecclesial, ecumenical and social mission in 1971. In 1987 Ms. Abella played key role in the creation of The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Center in Havana. Ms. Abella works at the Cuban Council of Churches and is currently part of the management team of the IBEM. She was active in the Coordination of Baptist Students and Workers in Cuba (COEBAC).

Featuring Dare to Dream: Cuba’s Latin American Medical School, a 30-minute documentary.

Sponsored by Plowshare-Fair-Trade Marketplace & Education for Peace; IFCO-Pastors for Peace; Waukesha Public Library

For further information contact: Dr. Elena De Costa, Carroll University, edecosta@carrollu.edu

262-524-7284.

Price: Free to public