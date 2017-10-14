Pet Items Sale and Bake Sale
Come shop for your pets--pet beds, toys, scratching posts, cat trees--plus lots of yummy bakery for sale! Outside in our back parking lot (weather permitting). The sale will be inside if inclement weather. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter, 4300 South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee.
