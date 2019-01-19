Petal w/Sir Babygirl & Cave People

Petal’s Kiley Lotz demonstrates serious prowess as both a vocalist and songwriter, drawing equal influence from ‘70s powerhouses like Queen and Nina Simone as she does modern vocalists like Solange, Margaret Glaspy and Mitski. In her newest album, ‘Magic Gone’, she is distilled down to her purest form, lending an unprecedented rawness to her sound. Track by track, her vulnerability transforms from a curse into a tool with which to examine both where she went wrong and where she went right in her struggle for survivail. Lotz offers a lesson for each of us on having the courage to face our demons and make the best choices for ourselves. “Inevitably, we all have to make decisions that will be hard. But if we don’t at least try, then we may never know what life could be like.”