Peter Frampton RAW: An Acoustic Tour w/Julian Frampton

Event time: 7:30pm

Peter Frampton

RAW: An Acoustic Tour

+ special guest Julian Frampton

Wednesday, March 29

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

Rock & Roll Legend Peter Frampton will bring his acclaimed ‘Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour’ Live to The Pabst! Peter Frampton remains one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. At 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band the Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and many others. His fifth solo album, the electrifying ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and remains one of the top-selling live records of all time.