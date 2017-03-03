Peter Frampton RAW: An Acoustic Tour w/Julian Frampton
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm
Peter Frampton
RAW: An Acoustic Tour
+ special guest Julian Frampton
Wednesday, March 29
Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM
The Pabst Theater
Rock & Roll Legend Peter Frampton will bring his acclaimed ‘Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour’ Live to The Pabst! Peter Frampton remains one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. At 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band the Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and many others. His fifth solo album, the electrifying ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and remains one of the top-selling live records of all time.