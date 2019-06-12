Pewaukee Farmers Market
Christ Lutheran Church W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
The Pewaukee Farmers Market is a community-based local market brought to you by the Pewaukee Chamber of Commerce. We are so excited and proud to be able to offer amazing products and services including: fresh produce, flowers, natural skin-care items, sauces, salsas, women's clothing, cooking mixes, chiropractic therapy, fitness programs, and more! Come stop by and see us each Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church.
