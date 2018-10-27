Nightmare on Center Street: Phat Nerdz (7pm), Joe Quinto (8pm), Yogie B and Keez w/Vincent Van Great (9pm) & DJ Alpine

“Nightmare on Center Street.” On Saturday, October 27, the multi-venue Riverwest Halloween party will return for its fourth year, bringing with it a stacked lineup of local and national talent. Once again, the fest is being curated by Voodoo Honey Records founder Jay Anderson.

“Halloween is an excellent opportunity to connect local venues with artists in a very organic way,” Anderson says in a press release, “and Riverwest is a neighborhood that supports independent musicians and art.”

All-access passes are $15 and come with a “special surprise perk.” They can be purchased online. Tickets to individual venues are $10 at the door.