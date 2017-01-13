PHOX w/Cuddle Magic
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
PHOX
with special guest Cuddle Magic
Wednesday, February 1
Doors 7pm // Show 8pm
The Pabst Theater
Wisconsin born PHOX returns to the Pabst Theater for a show you can not miss! From much hyped performances at SXSW and summer music festivals in 2014, Phox released their debut album with more attention than they ever imagined they would receive. Extensive touring on that first album spanned the globe and lasted well over a year. The band ended 2015 with a much needed break. In October 2016, PHOX announced an indefinite hiatus will follow their short winter tour. Don’t miss this chance to see PHOX!