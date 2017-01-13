PHOX w/Cuddle Magic

Event time: 8pm

PHOX

with special guest Cuddle Magic

Wednesday, February 1

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Pabst Theater

Wisconsin born PHOX returns to the Pabst Theater for a show you can not miss! From much hyped performances at SXSW and summer music festivals in 2014, Phox released their debut album with more attention than they ever imagined they would receive. Extensive touring on that first album spanned the globe and lasted well over a year. The band ended 2015 with a much needed break. In October 2016, PHOX announced an indefinite hiatus will follow their short winter tour. Don’t miss this chance to see PHOX!