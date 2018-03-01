Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Blending infectious funk grooves, psychedelic jams, and experimental electronics, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong’s new album, ‘Pizazz,’ is a buoyant, blissful reminder of just how much fun music can be. Eschewing the traditional funk band lineup that typically includes keyboards, the band constructs effervescent soundscapes with just two guitars, bass, and drums, crafting their music with a sophisticated ear for both open space and dense layering.