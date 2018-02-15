Pitchers & Catchers: Welcome Back Baseball, Pitchers of All Taps
Broken Bat Brewery 231 E. Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
×
It's that time of year! Milwaukee pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training Wednesday, February 14th. To celebrate, we will be serving pitchers of all beers on tap, all weekend long.
Come watch some baseball and drink some pitchers. What could be better?
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitchers-catchers-welcome-back-baseball-pitchers-of-all-taps-tickets-42956402757
Info
Broken Bat Brewery 231 E. Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!